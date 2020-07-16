W.O.W.: Haley Blythe & Jeff DeBlieux

In place of inRegister’s usual Community section—filled with fundraisers and galas that normally take place this time of year—we turned the June 2020 issue’s spotlight on couples who chose to begin their married life during this time despite the chaos in the world around them. In addition to the images from the wedding here, in the coming weeks we will feature additional local couples who opted to downsize their celebrations and start their lives together with intimate ceremonies, backyard first dances and even car parades.

Wedding of the Week:

April 4, 2020

“We were determined to be married so we came to the conclusion of having a Zoom wedding,” says Haley. “We found a gorgeous public area between the Old State Capitol and City Hall and got married in front of a little fountain. Our wedding day was incredibly special, intimate and perfect.”