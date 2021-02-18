W.O.W.: Ali Simon & Mikie Mahtook

Wedding of the Week:

Ali Simon & Mikie Mahtook

January 17, 2020

Photographer: Emily Green Photo

Ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral

Reception: Lyceum Historic Events Center

Caterer: Heirloom Cuisine

Cake: Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Rentals: Olinde Event Rentals

Florist: Root Floral Design/Viator and Associates

Invitations: Carlson Craft

Bridal gown: Custom made by Chris Keller

Bridesmaid dresses: Lulus Wedding

Rings: Raymonds Jewelry

Hair: House of Eggie

Makeup: Makeup by Melanie

Event production: Abstract Productions

Videographer: Lipari Films

Special effects: AFX PRO

Photo booth: Party Portraits

Band: Press 1 for English

Honeymoon: St. Lucia

