Signature wedding: Sarah Lambremont and Ares Christakis

July 29, 2017

Photographer: Manes Pangalos

Ceremony: Holy Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Chios, Greece

Reception: Church of St. Petros

Coordinator: Joanna Loukaki

Caterer: Golden Sands Hotel

Cake: Perfect Patisserie

Florist: Fiori

Invitations: Hlektra/The Keeping Room

Bridal gown: Blush Formal & Bridal Salon

Hair: Anna Marda

Makeup: Matina Moraitaki

Honeymoon: Argentikon, Chios, Greece, and Porto Carras, Halkidiki, Greece