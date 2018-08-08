Signature wedding: Sarah Lambremont and Ares Christakis
July 29, 2017
Photographer: Manes Pangalos
Ceremony: Holy Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Chios, Greece
Reception: Church of St. Petros
Coordinator: Joanna Loukaki
Caterer: Golden Sands Hotel
Cake: Perfect Patisserie
Florist: Fiori
Invitations: Hlektra/The Keeping Room
Bridal gown: Blush Formal & Bridal Salon
Hair: Anna Marda
Makeup: Matina Moraitaki
Honeymoon: Argentikon, Chios, Greece, and Porto Carras, Halkidiki, Greece
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!