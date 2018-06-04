Signature Wedding: Juliana Rome & Stephen Meyers

April 29, 2017

“Stephen and I met at church and were friends for over a year before we started dating. He gave me an appreciation for the outdoors while spending weekends on his family property or fishing. After Stephen proposed, I knew I wanted our wedding to be at the Burden Orangerie and Memorial Gardens,” explains Juliana. “There was something about the setting that just personified our relationship. The elegant yet rustic outdoor setting created the perfect night for celebrating our new life together.”

To finish off the day with a little fun, Juliana was sure to give a nod to a rivalry that we all know too well. With inflatable tigers, pompoms, and more, the happy couple celebrated the bringing together of two tiger families.

“We knew we needed to incorporate Auburn and LSU somehow because it was the 2015 game when our relationship started forming and we haven’t missed a rivalry game since,” says Juliana. “We wanted our wedding to be one big celebration with family and friends. From delicious food to fun props and music by an amazing band, my parents gave us the party of our dreams.”

Photographer: Ashleigh Jayne Photography

Ceremony: Steele Burden Memorial Orangerie and Gardens

Reception: The Pavilion, Burden Woods at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell

Caterer: Margo E. Bouanchaud

Cake: Flour Power Confectionery, Chalmette

Florist: Bennie Crain, Franklinton

Invitations: Paper n Things

Bridal gown: Rosa Clará, Nordstrom Wedding Suite, Houston

Bridesmaid dresses: Alfred Sung, Nordstrom Wedding Suite, Houston

Rings: Baker’s Antique Jewelry/Pattons Fine Jewelry

Hair and makeup: House of Eggie

Videographer: Zack Rome Photography

Band: Magnolia String Quartet/After 8

Honeymoon: Maui and Oahu, Hawaii