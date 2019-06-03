Grand getaways: Honeymoon destinations designed with couples in mind

COSTA RICA

This peaceful Central American country, with nearly one quarter of its land under federal conservatorship, offers biodiversity unseen in other countries. From rugged rainforests to lush garden terrain to waterfalls and beaches, majestic Costa Rica serves as a romantic and exciting getaway for two. With farm- and sea-to-table dining, bio-tourism programs and world-class spas, you may never want to return home. Information provided by Geauxing Places Travel. To book, contact Joy Danos at (225) 665-7050.

Budget

Riu Guanacaste Hotel, $3,240 per couple

• Seven nights in standard room with balcony or terrace

• Includes roundtrip airfare and ground transfers

• All-inclusive resort with sea-front location on Matapalo Beach

• Free entry to discotheque and casino

• Introductory scuba diving lesson

Luxury

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo, $21,100 per couple

• Seven nights in a jungle canopy one-bedroom suite

• Includes roundtrip airfare and ground transfers

• Furnished private terrace with hammock

• Private plunge pool

• Resort features Arnold Palmer-designed golf course with the Pacific Ocean and the Bahía de Culebra as a tropical backdrop

SANTORINI, GREECE

With its picturesque blue-domed churches and whitewashed houses built into the cliffside, this stunning Greek island offers sun-splashed days and romantic nights. Luxurious villas and suites overlook the unspoiled Aegean Sea and the island’s caldera—a stunning submerged volcanic crater. With amazing activities from catamaran rides at sunset to private wine tours, the options are endless for exotic indulgence and luxury. To book, call Kristin Songy Diehl with Depart & Discover Travel Consulting at (225) 200-7385.

Budget

Eden Villas by Canaves Oia, $3,820 per couple

• Six nights in private villa with outdoor plunge pool

• Unobstructed views of volcano and Skaros Rock

• Complimentary arrival transportation

• Room-service breakfast

• Bottle of wine with fresh fruit upon arrival

Luxury

Canaves Oia Suites Santorini, $9,330 per couple

• Six-night stay with complimentary ground transportation

• Honeymoon suite with view of beautiful Aegean Sea and caldera

• Private infinity plunge pool

• Champagne buffet breakfast or room-service breakfast

• Dine cliffside under the stars

ST. LUCIA

Imagine escaping to a white-sand paradise where emerald green mountains meet the aquamarine ocean. This stunning island in the Caribbean Sea offers opportunities to relax at world-class accommodations as well as experience adventuresome excursions while scuba diving, hiking and biking the gorgeous coastline. The breathtaking natural beauty of St. Lucia truly soothes the senses and restores the spirit. Information provided by Jet Set Geaux. To book, call Lisa Plank Fussell at (225) 380-9606.

Budget

The BodyHoliday, $4,947 per couple

• All-inclusive luxury resort dedicated

to wellbeing

• Seven days, six nights in luxury room overlooking garden or ocean

• Home to renowned Wellness Centre, voted one of the world’s best spas by Condé Nast Traveler

• Daily 50-minute spa treatment (excludes arrival and departure day)

• Includes airfare and roundtrip airport transportation

• Five-star restaurants featuring locally sourced food and ingredients from resort’s organic garden

Luxury

Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort , $16,960 per couple

• Six nights, seven days in a grand luxury villa with ocean view

• Located in pristine rainforest on grounds of 18th-century sugar plantation

• Personal butler service

• Private plunge pool in indoor/outdoor suite with covered veranda

• Includes airfare and helicopter transportation to and from resort

• All inclusive-program includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and alcoholic drinks by the glass