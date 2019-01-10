In full bloom: Winter wedding florals that wow

When it comes to weddings, florals are a girl’s best friend. Often one of the biggest parts of a budget, flowers have the power to transform a space–outdoor or in–into an ethereal oasis. However, choosing the best blossoms for both your style, as well as your wedding date, can be tricky.

“The great thing about flowers is that they are so versatile and can easily reflect who you are,” says Annmarie Meyers of Hummingbird Floral Studio. “I suggest finding images that speak to you the most, even if it’s from an unconventional place, such as the color palette of a building. Make sure all the inspiration photos you give your florist are what you actually like. Whether you want to do all white flowers or a kaleidoscope of color, as long as it’s what you and your future spouse want, that’s all that matters.”

We rounded up some inspiration for brides banking on a winter wedding day. Click the images below for a closer look:

