From the archives: Gifts that never go out of style

Whether you’re gifting for your best friend’s wedding, your parent’s anniversary or your husband’s birthday, some people are just hard to shop for. In times like these, we thank our past selves for creating multiple wedding gift guides for these exact situations.

We found a few in the inRegister archives that can provide plenty of inspiration for gifting the ones you love on such a special occasion. Find a timeless gift guide for the groom, registry and anniversaries in the story below.



Click here to view the accessible version of this interactive content

Men. The hardest to pick out gifts for. Luckily, you can’t go wrong with any of these items. Read the full article here.



Click here to view the accessible version of this interactive content

Spring is coming soon! These colorful items will surely brighten up someone’s birthday or anniversary. Check out the full story here.



Click here to view the accessible version of this interactive content

Looking for some china to add to your registry? These beautiful plates featured in a recent article are sure to be a standout in your home.

Find more wedding inspiration in the inRegister archives here.