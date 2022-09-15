Say ‘yes’ to these celebrity wedding details for your big day

After two years of delays, cancellations and intimate ceremonies throughout the pandemic, celebrity weddings are back and more glamorous than ever. From J.Lo’s three (you read that right!) custom Ralph Lauren gowns to Alexandra Daddario’s classic New Orleans ceremony, it’s clear that brides are bringing their passion and personality to planning their big days. We talked to local wedding experts to get more insight into what made these celebrity ceremonies special and get their advice on how to bring those touches to your own special event—without the multi-million dollar budget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form

This Hollywood pair’s wedding was quintessential New Orleans—second line and all. Jazz musicians, a reception at Bar Marilou and a laid-back dinner of cheeseburgers kept the party going all night, while the bride–an actress known most recently for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus–pared-down pleated gown was perfect for the Southern heat.

“Alexandra Daddario could not have been more New Orleans chic for her wedding. The matching pleated tulle veil? It’s giving sophisticated bridal perfection. Her gown achieved that effortless, comfortable look while simultaneously exuding couture. I’m just obsessed,” says Sarah Jeansonne Wampler, owner of Bustle.

After the ceremony, Daddario changed into a pink tulle mini dress to finish out the night with her film-producer groom, but Wampler says that the reception reveal can be achieved in another way: layers. Consider a dress with an attached sleeve or jacket, and remove it once it’s time to party. It’ll completely change the look, but still give your gown the full chance to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)



Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

When thinking about a destination wedding, specific locations come to mind. The beaches of Hawaii, maybe, or an Italian vineyard. Actress Sophia Bush and her groom, entrepreneur Grant Hughes, took the road less traveled: Tulsa, Oklahoma. The entire event served as a love letter the the city and their memories as a couple, and Taylor Quintini, owner of Weddings Taylor Made, recommends other brides do the same.

“I love the sentiment and thoughtfulness shown throughout all of their wedding planning decisions,” she says. “It is easy to translate this sentiment into a more budget-friendly wedding weekend. I love the thought of actually selecting your favorite restaurant—whether it is fancy or has more of a hole-in-the-wall vibe. Let it be something you love that is also representative of you as a couple.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Over The Moon (@overthemoon)



Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

This wedding is just the model for brides that prefer the classics. Actress Nicola Peltz’s Maison Valentino gown for her wedding to the son of soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was the epitome of understated glamour, mixing sleek lines with modern touches that add personality without skewing too trendy.

“I am in love with her overall look. The dress features a square neckline and a very simple yet modern silhouette,” says Nikki Vu, director of operations at Blush Bridal Salon. “I love the added touch of the bow along the back. It added a fun detail to her dress. Gloves and cathedral veils are my favorite accessories, which Nicola incorporated into her wedding look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

After reconnecting after almost two decades, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was going to be big. Three gowns big. Cascading pearls, textured fabrics and plunging necklines took center stage at the couple’s big day, and each look served as an extension of the superstar’s style and personality. Ramsey Robert Sims, owner of I Do Bridal Couture, recommends taking the same route on your big day.

“A wedding dress is an extension of a bride’s personality. Jennifer Lopez held true to herself and perfectly embodied the delicate balance between class and flair,” Sims says. “From the sophisticated high neckline complemented by the textured tulle bottom and the seamlessly draped pearls to the tasteful plunging neckline and open back, every look highlighted a part of who she is. Each gown was styled with ease and intention. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a fairy tale love that was so effortlessly brought to life.”

For more weddings content, be sure to follow us on Instagram @inregister. And show us your own fairy tale wedding by purchasing a Wedding Announcement for next year’s inRegister Weddings issue; find out how here.