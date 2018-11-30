Wrap stars: Chic cover-ups for holiday presents

Long gone are the days of simple brown paper packages tied up with plain old strings. In 2018, simplicity is traded for glitter papers, reusable bows and lots and lots of satin ribbon. However, there’s no need to fret if you don’t have a passion for folding corners and tying elaborate bows. For Baton Rouge’s experts in “extra,” the pageantry of presents is something that must be shared. These stores and side hustles are bursting at the seams with fresh ideas for making gifts as great on the outside as they are on the inside.

Hover over the image below to check out these wrap stars:

