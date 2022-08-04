We’re going back to basics with August’s color of the month

As Labor Day peeks over the horizon, we’re embracing the simple shade of white as our color of the month, lest the fashion police flag us down for inappropriate post-holiday hues. Read on to see some of our favorite selections from local boutiques (though we might have to break some rules and wear these looks year round).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

This all-white look from Hemline makes for a casual-but-classy dinner outfit. After all, sticking to a monochrome palette is one of the quickest ways to instantly look put together, while contrasting fabrics add interest and texture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Corner (@_claycorner)

A little Southern flair comes in the form of these handmade magnolia earrings from Clay Corner. They’re bold enough to make a statement, but versatile enough to pair with just about anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐏 𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐊 𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐐𝐔𝐄 (@blinkboutiques)

Afraid that a lack of true color makes for a bland palette? Think of it this way: a skirt set like this one from Blink becomes a simple base that allows accessories to shine. Pair the pieces together, or style them separately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Bella Boutiques (@shopbellabella)

This romper from Bella Bella is a summer staple that celebrates the fleeting moments of the season. Slip on a simple sandal or pair of sneakers for a more transitional look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

With back-to-school season upon us, a practical pair of sneakers is a must. When the look of Air Force Ones begins to grow stale, maybe look into trying something new, like this pair of Golden Gooses from Aria.

