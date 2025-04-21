What to wear to St. Jude Day at the Derby | By Bre Pizzolato -

St. Jude Day at the Derby combines the excitement of the Kentucky Derby with heartfelt philanthropy. Get dressed in your derby best to celebrate and support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on May 3 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge.

The annual event features themed food, cocktails and games, live entertainment, a bourbon pull, a patient program, auctions and, of course, a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby.

The event is outdoors, but there will be air conditioning, says Courtney Albritton, advisor of area development for the Gulf Coast at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “St. Jude Day at the Derby is not just about the thrill of the race; it’s about making a difference in the lives of St. Jude children and their families,” she notes.

The dress code for the evening embraces sophisticated southern style that beats the heat with vibrant flair. Women often wear bold prints, bright colors or springtime pastels elevated with statement hats or fascinators, says Albritton. For men, she advises light-colored suits or blazers paired with eye-catching ties and dapper hats. “Comfort is key, so choose shoes suitable for outside,” Albritton says.

Keep scrolling for Day at the Derby outfit ideas from Baton Rouge boutiques.

For the Ladies

This vibrant green dress from Emily Katherine Boutique is a winning pick for comfort and style that’s sure to have you feelin’ lucky.

Bring a little sunshine to Day at the Derby! This strappy, butter yellow dress from Love channels the color of the season. And it’s made for sipping cocktails under a wide-brimmed hat. See more of our butter yellow picks for the season in this article.

Bold hues and bright blooms are Derby Day staples. This perfectly polished ensemble from Proper & Co. is a knockout. Simply add a floral fascinator to complete the look.

This breezy, colorful puff-sleeve maxi dress from Bella Bella is effortless springtime elegance. Its flowing silhouette will help you celebrate Derby Day in stylish comfort.

Last but certainly not least: No Kentucky Derby celebration is complete without an over-the-top hat or fascinator. Chapeaux Festive Millinery is sure to have the finishing touch to any Day at the Derby outfit.

For the Gentlemen

Nothing says Derby Day like a seersucker suit. And no one does seersucker like Haspel, the brand that claims credit for the original seersucker suit. Worn together or as separates, this light purple is great for the derby and ideal for cheering on the Tigers come fall.

This pale blue and white suit jacket at Carriages Fine Clothier is the ultimate pick for tailored trackside style.

Name a better combo than seersucker and fleur de lis … This tie from Perlis is the finishing touch to a light and comfortable seersucker suit.

To learn more about St. Jude Day at the Derby and purchase tickets, click here.