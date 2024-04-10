We’re talking all things spring style with NK Boutique | By Lilly Chastain -

It’s finally here! Spring! As we celebrate the start of a new–warmer–season, we’re also tasked with updating our wardrobes. And this means doing more than just putting away the sweaters and pulling out the swimsuits.

Anna Katherine Gladden of NK Boutique suggests grounding your wardrobe with with a handful of quality basics like Mother denim, Frank & Eileen button-downs, a Brochu Walker maxi dress and Vince cardigans, all of which span seasons, making transitions seamless. “These pieces can serve as the building blocks so that you can mix your seasonal clothing and style outfits in so many ways,” she explains.

We’ve seen the quiet luxury trend make waves all season, and Gladden says it’s here to stay. She suggests pairing a neutral color palette with pops of ice blue, bright orange or red to achieve a timeless yet fun look for spring. “This is the perfect trend to lean into for mixing and matching outfits on an extended trip,” Gladden says. “You can never go wrong with a classic cotton poplin, but this season sheer and lace overlays are everywhere. These opulent but also lightweight fabrics can really make your look pop.”

When it comes to vacation and resort wear, Gladden loves matching sets, which are easy to mix and match to create different looks each day. “Funky prints and fun colors are perfect in these easy sets,” she says. “You can throw a white tee on with the shorts or throw on denim shorts with the top.”

Lastly, Gladden suggests investing in a go-to flowy dress for walking around during the day, lounging or layering with a sweater for a cool evening. The spring and summer are made for taking it easy–in life and with your wardrobe. And, according to Gladden, this is best done by making wardrobe investments that not only simplify the outfit selection process but also make you feel cool and confident whether you’re on a trip or just out to lunch with friends.