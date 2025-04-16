Transition your closet with these pieces from local boutiques | By Ryn Lakvold -

Spring is here, which means wardrobes should be squarely set on beating the Louisiana heat–and looking stylish while doing so. Taking cues from our easy breezy spring style feature in the April issue of inRegister, we’ve found even more pieces from shops around town to keep you cool and comfortable.

Keep scrolling to see our spring transition picks.

Starting off strong with the closet staple white button down, this short-sleeved option from NK Boutique will pair seamlessly with numerous looks, and the back tie detail adds a fun touch.

If you’re not ready to whip out the bright pastels just yet, this pistachio-colored Pistola dress from Hemline Highland Road will keep you comfortable and cool while looking effortlessly put together.

There’s no better fabric for summer than gauze. This set from CHIC comes in three summer-ready colors.

Aria is stocked with vibrant spring accessories to elevate any neutral look you already have in your wardrobe.

We can’t get this dress out of our heads. Green is the go-to color this season, so add another piece to your emerald collection with this easy, breezy sundress from Barlow.

A belt often completes a look, and for one that will go with nearly everything this season, try this linen belt from Lukka.

Wear together or separate, this set from Wanderlust by Abby screams spring.

Last but certainly not least, we are upgrading from just throwing on a pair of jeans. This denim skirt from Edit by LBP will enhance your everyday look and keep you comfortable.