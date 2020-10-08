Do the Time Warp: Tips for shopping and styling vintage clothes

In the past few years, the fashion industry has experienced a shift toward sustainable clothing as brands adopt new measures to reduce their environmental impact. As consumers learn more about the effects of “fast fashion”—whether in wasteful materials, poor compensation for workers, or polluting factories—many are making the switch to a greener way of shopping.

One step has been through a growing preference for vintage shopping, and Time Warp Boutique has proven to be a valuable resource for those looking to invest in another era’s styles. Dreaming of the Swinging Sixties to the the shoulder-pads of the ’80s, we reached out to owner Josh Holder for advice on how to take full advantage of vintage fashions.

What should you look for in a vintage piece?

Vintage is all about finding pieces that speak to you. Look for pieces that will accentuate your wardrobe. Whether classic or statement pieces, find items that express your personality or personal style. Quality vintage pieces will last a lifetime if taken care of properly.

What tips do you have for a well-balanced wardrobe?

There are a few rules of wisdom when it comes to a well-balanced wardrobe. First, if you never wear it, donate it. Also, when buying decade-specific pieces, remember to mix your current with your vintage for a more personalized look that will be 100% you. Mixing decades of different garments or accessories can be a fresh way of achieving killer style. Avoid wearing vintage from head to toe if you are not used to mixing prints or patterns—let one piece make a statement. Too many things on at once can muddle a look.

How would you style vintage pieces for work/daytime/nighttime?

Fashion is a form of artistic expression. Whether at a work meeting, out to lunch with your friends, or hitting the town for dinner and drinks, there is always a place for vintage at the table. Spice up a work look with fun earrings, a cool purse or a vintage printed dress for a luncheon. Spice up a night with an oversized blazer as a dress. The possibilities are endless. With social media being so personal and geared to almost everyone trying to showcase personal style, vintage has never been so current. Let’s be honest, no one wants to show up or show out in the same outfit these days!

Do you have any tips for someone just starting out with vintage clothing?

Finding silhouettes that work with your body shape is critical. Be willing to try on different decades to find what works best for you and what you feel good in. Once this is established, you can just look for those styles and it will make it less overwhelming. Buying vintage is about building a great closet–it will not happen overnight and shouldn’t. It’s about the hunt, the find and the experience. Plus, buying vintage couldn’t be more important to the environment. When someone buys vintage or secondhand, they have put zero waste into the environment and have reduced their carbon footprint to 0% for that purchase. Buying vintage is a great way to make an impact, and you are usually spending your money at a local business. It is a win-win.

Does your wardrobe contain any vintage pieces? Share your favorite items in the comments below.