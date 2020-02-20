Street style we wish would walk right into our closets

As if the fashion inside the shows weren’t enough to make us green with envy, the stylish looks that embellish the streets of NYC during Fashion Week really put it over the edge. From monochromatic sets to loudly printed dresses, everyone on the street is vying for the unofficial spot of best dressed.

We rounded up some of our favorite looks from the influencers and fashionistas who always know how to set the bar:

Because it’s never too early to pull out all of the spring stops, right? This is such a great way to pull together all of the blue shades we love moving into the sunny season.

View this post on Instagram 🧸 A post shared by Marianna Hewitt (@marianna_hewitt) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:34am PST

Is anyone else getting major Kardashian vibes from this look? The monochromatic neutrals in this outfit really tie together in an effortless way thats contrasted through the various fabrics.

Nothing like some vibrant prints to brighten up the concrete jungle. We just love that anything goes during NYFW and people aren’t afraid to push the limits.

Biker but make it chic. Honestly, influencer Brittany Xavier used various leathers to complete this outfit in a way we didn’t know we needed.

View this post on Instagram Fashion week, aka my Super Bowl ♡ A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Feb 9, 2020 at 12:59pm PST

Someone call Blair Waldorf because Danielle Bernstein just took her look to the next level.

View this post on Instagram I couldn’t decide…dress or jacket???🐯 A post shared by Mary Lawless Lee (@marylawlesslee) on Feb 8, 2020 at 8:49am PST

Since the Tigers won the National Championship, they might as well win Fashion Week, too. Not only is this such a fun way to stand out in the city, but it would look even better in Death Valley.

We may be partial to pink but if this set magically appears in our wardrobe, there will be zero complaints. Truly, there’s nothing like a power suit.

View this post on Instagram 💙 #NYFW A post shared by Tezza (@tezza) on Feb 12, 2020 at 12:48pm PST

This look is bound to take the post-Fashion Week blues away. Also–no paparazzi, please.

