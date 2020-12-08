Spotted: Mineral trees from Studio C

Just like leaving out a plate of freshly baked cookies for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, embracing the red-and-green color palette of Christmas has become a holiday tradition. The boldness and vibrancy of emerald and ruby donned by front doors, mantels and the beloved Christmas tree will never cease to be in style. But who says a flash of metallics can’t kindle the same starry sheen of merriment?

This season, Studio C is looking to illuminate homes with their modern mineral trees. These marbled paper mosaics offer a fresh new take on the classic Christmas tree with splashes of color and flecks of gold in the pietra dura tradition of decorative arts. If you’re looking to get your mittens on these surprising saplings, they can be found at The Foyer in Baton Rouge.