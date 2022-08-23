Spotted: Laura Park Designs décor and accessories at Merci Beaucoup

Who says art has to go on the walls? The abstract works of Laura Park are finding their way far outside the home, with a collection of décor and accessories now available at Merci Beaucoup. Park’s vibrant, kaleidoscopic patterns can be found in store on everything from tumblers to throw pillows, promising to bring a little color to even the rainiest day.

For more information, DM the shop or visit mercib.com.