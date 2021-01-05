Spotted: Charcuterie boards from The Family Table Co.

The arrival of 2021 is enough reason to warrant a personal soirée to erase unpleasant memories of 2020 and embrace the comings of the new year. We certainly count ourselves among those who enjoy an elegant evening in, especially if it features a delicacy of meats and cheeses showcased on a spiffy handcrafted board like this one from The Family Table Co.

Since launching in November, The Family Table Co. has been offering—among other things—a selection of charcuterie boards ranging in sizes from petite to large. The boards, handcrafted in Tunisia, caught our eye as a chic way to frame even the most simple assortments of savories and sweets.

The boards are available for purchase at familytable.co/shop with prices ranging from $30 to $70.

