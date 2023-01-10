Our color of the month is giving wintry seaside vibes

We recently raved over the cool-meets-warm mashup of Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023, Viva Magenta. Other brands quickly followed with their own takes on yearlong trends, as well as colors that pair well with Pantone’s choice, cultivating palettes that soothe the soul while invigorating the imagination. That’s what we found in “North Sea Green,” Benjamin Moore’s take on a tranquil teal that we’ve seen mimicked by trendcasters throughout the internet.

Keep scrolling for some local fashion finds in this cool jewel of a color:

Sweater weather is here for a little bit longer, and cozy knits like this one from Moxi Boutique are a surefire way to inspire some color envy this season.

Want to lighten things up? Opt for a more green-leaning version of the shade in an all-seasons utility jumper from Love—with pockets!

The official holiday season may be over, but we never say no to a special occasion or a date night if it means breaking out some sheen like the glow on this Posh Boutique blouse.

The queen is always in when it comes to this graphic sweatshirt from HerringStone’s, especially if it means curling up in this Nordic hue by a warm fire and a cup of tea.

This zip-up from JM Boutique pairs well with leggings, sneakers, or a cute pair of flats.