Sales roundup: Time Warp’s denim bar party, Fall sale at Dixon Smith, and more

A quick look at sales around town:

Time to update your jeans? Join TimeWarp boutique for its Denim Bar 2.0 party this Friday, September 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate its fall preview. New Orleans artist Sigourney Morrison will be chain-stitching patches on denim, and Tim’s Garage graphic artist Brad Jenson will be selling his newest T-shirts.

From now through Friday, October 6, get up to 30% off both stock and special orders at Dixon Smith Interiors’ fall sale.

The Williamson Cosmetic Center has launched an online store. To celebrate, the center is offering exclusive introductory specials, such as 15% off SkinMedica products. Learn more at williamsoncosmeticcenter.com.

Hey, Penelope has added tons of new items to its sale section this week, including everything from art to specialty soaps.

Head over to nk boutique on Corporate to check out its Milly Fall ’17 Fashion Event starting today, Thursday, September 21, and lasting through Saturday, September 23. Both locations will offer 25% off of the entire collection.

Get 20% off all designer sunglasses for the rest of this month at The Optical Shoppe.

Check out events this week for The Silver Sun’s Trunk Show September: Today and tomorrow, September 21 and 22, catch the end of the Southern Gates trunk show. The entire Southern Gates collection will be 10% off, and customers can get a free gift valued at $24 with any Southern Gates purchase of $75 or more. Register to win a Southern Gates sterling silver Southern Oak pendant and chain. From September 22 to 30, The Silver Sun will host a Kendra Scott trunk show with the collection 10% off. With any Kendra Scott purchase of $150 or more, shoppers will receive a free gift valued at up to $85. Register to win a Kendra Scott “Delphine” four-piece bracelet set. The fun continues with a John Medieros trunk show from September 26 t0 30.

All merchandise at Red Door Interiors is now 55% off for its closing sale.

Monochrome’s semi-annual sale is happening now through September 25, with items discounted 15% to 75% off.

Massey’s Outfitters’ Towne Center location is continuing its clearance sale on Jackson kayaks, including Jackson’s angler and fishing kayaks.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.