Sales roundup: Save on shades at The Backpacker and The Optical Shoppe, Boudreaux’s Jewelers Mother’s Day sale, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Today, Thursday, May 11, through Saturday, May 13, Red Onion will host a Sennod Jewelry Trunk Show, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Dixon Smith Interiors is having a May sale event, with 25% to 31% off upholstery, casegoods, lighting and accessories from Lee Industries, Vanguard Furniture, Hickory Chair, Pearson, Highland House and Century Furniture, now through Wednesday, May 31.

Now through Sunday, May 14, take 25% off all sunglasses at The Backpacker.

Boudreaux’s Jewelers is having a Mother’s Day Sale this week only, with up to 50% off select items.

The Optical Shoppe is also offering 20% off select designer sunglasses this week.

Red Door Interiors is having a 20% storewide sale this week.

All jewelry at Patti Dupree Furniture is 20% off now through Saturday, May 13.

Red Stick Sports is hosting a Mother’s Day Sale beginning today, Thursday, May 11, and running through this Saturday, May 13. Take an extra 30% off all women’s apparel and shoes.

Blush Formal & Bridal is continuing its sample sale through Tuesday, May 23.

Today’s Rock N Rowe concert guest will be Carbon Copy, kicking off at 6 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.

Hemline Towne Center will host a Sallie Anzelmo pop-up shop today, Thursday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Timewarp Boutique and Atomic Pop Shop are having a Summer Kick Off Super Sale today through Sunday, May 14, with storewide discounts ranging from 20% to 75% off.

All shoes at Bella Bella are buy one get one 50% off throughout the month of May.

Head Over Heels is holding a McClendon Designs Trunk Show event today through Saturday, May 13.

NK Boutique is offering 30% off select Tori Burch merchandise now through Saturday, May 13, at both locations.

