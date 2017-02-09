Sales roundup: Mid City Makers Market, Cultured Guru pop-up shop, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Just in time for Valentine’s Day gift shopping, the second Mid City Makers Market happens this Saturday, February 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. at ELS Studio, 541 S. Eugene St. A collaborative effort of local makers, the market will feature goods from more than 20 artists and artisans including Mimosa Handcrafted, Chase Mullen Studios, Damien Mitchell Design Co. and more. There will also be a glitter card-making station to keep the kids entertained.

Kismet Cosmetics (which inRegister featured in an article last year) will host its 4th “Look & Learn” event this Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at Simply Chic. Guests can start the evening at 5 p.m. with cocktails and shopping, when they’ll receive 15% off their Simply Chic purchase, then settle in for a hair and makeup lesson with Blue Sparrow Salon and Kismet, respectively. The lesson will finish at 7:30, so ladies can make 8 p.m. Valentine’s dinner reservations looking fresh and stress-free. Just come with foundation already applied, and make sure to bring your makeup bag and brushes, since this session will focus on the art of facial highlighting.

Cultured Guru Fermented Foods will host a special pop-up shop at Red Stick Spice Company this Saturday, February 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which participants can sample products and prepared dishes using fermented foods, including mini probiotic burger bites and veggie burger bites using fermented pickles.

The Royal Standard’s famous tent sale begins today, Thursday, February 9, and runs through February 22. Sale items have been marked down to as much as 75% off, and custom upholstery items are buy one get one 50% off. The tent sale is also happening on the store’s website.

Williamson Cosmetic Center is hosting a Coolsculpting Lunch and Learn event next Thursday, February 16, between noon and 1 p.m., at which guests can learn about the treatment and receive surprise savings.

Jean Therapy is having a Mardi Gras sale this Saturday, February 11, with king cake, food and drinks, music, BOGO 50%-off tees, and giveaways all day.

Southern Sophisticate Boutique is having an end-of-the-season sale while supplies last, with buy-one-get-one-free deals on jeans, pants, sweaters, vests, jackets and boots. Some exclusions apply.

Dixon Smith Interiors is hosting a free wine-tasting event this Friday, February 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. Martin Wine Cellar will provide wines from La Famiglia Corona Imports, a small wine import company in Baton Rouge.

Massey’s is having a winter sale, with deals on all winter jackets, fleece, vests, flannel and sweaters.

Air Salon and Blow Dry Bar is celebrating its 5th anniversary this month, so for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, clients can purchase four Airstyles for $100; that’s $40 in savings. Order over the phone at (225) 819-3238.

Now through Valentine’s Day, buy a $100 gift card from Rush Salon for only $75.

Mercer Studio is offering a deal through Valentine’s Day; buy a $100 gift card and get $20 free.

This Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, Blush Formal & Bridal will host a Stella York designer show. Call to schedule your appointment.

NK Boutique is hosting a Designs by Hud trunk show today through Friday, February 10, at the Hollydale location only. While sorting through the designer’s fringe earrings, enjoy Valentine’s Day-themed treats and sips, plus 15% of all pink or red merchandise.

