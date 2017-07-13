Sales roundup: Bridal event at The Royal Standard, The Backpacker hosts wildlife photographer, and more

A look at area sales and events:

The Royal Standard and Sweet Elizabeth Cake Design will host a special bridal event this Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the new event space at The Royal Standard’s 16016 Perkins Rd. location. The event will also feature cake testings, registry building and special discounts.

Today, Thursday, July 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., visit The Backpacker to join p

Time Warp Boutique is offering 75% off clearance items, plus a pair of free $18 shades with a $50 purchase.

Take 20% off all Yves Delorme items at Custom Linens now through Saturday, July 15, as part of its Bastille Day sale.

Roundabout Mercantile is celebrating “Christmas in July” with a special sales event this Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., stop by for the store’s Finders Market warehouse sale for fill-a-bag deals on vintage and collectible Christmas decor items and ornaments, plus a slew of non-Christmas inventory. For more info, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Shop at NK Boutique‘s Summer Tent Sale at the Hollydale location today and receive 20% off one regularly priced item with any tent purchase.

The Williamson Cosmetic Center will host a Jane Iredale event next Tuesday, July 18, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., where guests can sit for a $30 consultation with a Jane Iredale makeup artist, a 30-minute makeup lesson, and a $30 credit toward the purchase of Jane Iredale products at the time of service. Call 225-927-7546 to book an appointment.

Shop Dollar Days at Once Upon a Child this Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, when all yellow-tagged clearance items will be just $1.

Lukka is holding a Summer Blowout Sale this week, with $25, $50 and $75 racks.

Red Door Interiors continues its 20%-off storewide sale this week.

Bustle will be holding a Justin Alexander trunk show this Friday and Saturday, July 15 to 16. Call 225-769-9455 to schedule an appointment.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.