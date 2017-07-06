Sales roundup: Breezy styles on sale at Carriages, Summer skin open house at Woodhouse Day Spa, and more
A look at area sales and events:
Carriages Fine Clothier has marked select styles 40% to 60% off.
Next Thursday, July 13, The Woodhouse Day Spa will hold an all-day Summer Skin Open House from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find out more about LED Skin Scope Analysis from a professional skincare consultant, enjoy a 25-minute Hydrafacial, and receive discounts on all retail products, as well as a buy-5-get-2-free special on any service. Call (225) 330-4595 to schedule an appointment.
Take 20% off all Yves Delorme items at Custom Linens now through Saturday, July 15, as part of its Bastille Day sale.
This Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, the Baton Rouge Orchid Society will host its 31st annual Orchid Show & Sale at the Burden Center.
Take 25% off all clothing and shoes at Bella Bella now through July 15.
Take an additional 30% off sale items at Edit by LBP.
Perlis has marked select items 20% to 50% off as part of its online summer sale.
Rodéo Boutique has marked half of its store half off.
Take 50% to 75% off all seasonal merchandise at Harper’s Haberdashery.
NK Boutique‘s Corporate location will begin its tent sale today, with $25, $50, $75 and $100 racks.
Get up to 75% off select items at The Silver Sun‘s semi-annual summer clearance sale.
I Do Bridal Couture will host an Amsale trunk show next Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. Call ahead to register.
