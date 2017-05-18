Sales roundup: BOGO 50% shoe sale at Bella Bella, Beach Bash at Hemline on Highland, and more

A look at area sales and events:

All shoes at Bella Bella are BOGO 50% off throughout the month of May.

Currie will host an Ivivva by Lululemon trunk show May 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The brand specializes in girls’ activewear sizes 6 to 14.

Hemline on Highland Road will host its beach bash all day today, May 18. Spend $200 or more and receive a free 17-oz. S’well water bottle.

Check out the latest designs from Ray Ban at Southern Eye Center Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m.

Join Tangerine and TreadBR for a yoga fitness fun day Saturday, May 20, at 8:30 a.m. All participants will receive a free Tangerine tank top.

I Do Bridal Couture will host its Oh La La Lace trunk show this Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

Today’s Rock N Rowe concert guest will be United We Jam, kicking off at 6 p.m. at Perkins Rowe.

