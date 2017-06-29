Sales roundup: Save on swim at Currie, Buy more and save at Kiki, and more

A look at area sales and events:

Buy three items and get the fourth free at Kiki July 5 through July 11.

Select swim at Currie is now 40% to 50% off, and some coverups, along with other spring clothing items, are now 30% off.

All clothing and shoes at Bella Bella are buy one get one 50% off.

This Saturday, July 1, the Red Stick Farmers Market will continue its summer Fresh Fest with a “Star Spangled Saturday” theme. The market opens at 8 a.m. on Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge.

Southern Sophisticate is holding a weeklong BOGO sale starting today, Thursday, June 29, and running through next Thursday, July 6. Buy one item and get one 50% off the entire store.

NK Boutique has marked the entire store (both locations) 20% off and all spring and summer merchandise 30% to 60% off.

Buy three items and get the fourth free at both Hemline locations now through Monday, July 3.

Get 20% to 50% off select items now through July 31 at Perlis.

Get 50% off select Brighton handbags, 40% off select Brighton jewelry, 30% to 50% off Vera Bradley retired pieces and $10 T-shirt’s by Lauren James and Jadelynn Brooke at Sanctuary Home & Gifts.

Get a free 4th of July tank with a purchase of $75 or more at Tangerine.

Rickey Heroman’s Florist & Gifts is having an early 4th of July sale, with everything red, white or blue marked down 25% with this coupon.

Get 20% off custom-order furniture, rugs, lighting and bedding now through Tuesday, July 4, at LD Linens and Decor.

