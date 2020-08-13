Rush goes digital, but real-world advice still applies

As our sister publication The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report divulged last Friday, sorority recruitment has gone virtual this semester, with LSU’s Panhellenic Council announcing last week via Instagram post that recruitment week for the sororities, August 16-24, will be fully virtual due to the “immediate risk” of COVID-19 spread. “The four rounds of recruitment will occur via Zoom,” reports staff writer Lara Nicholson, “with sorority members speaking with potential members one-on-one.”

Maybe that’s a bummer for those beginning the process, dreaming since high school of the day when they, too, would embrace their inner Elle Woods as the queens of smarts and social graces. Luckily, these past several months have given us all an emergency prep course in socially distant smiles and online etiquette—and who knows? Maybe the space between, relying more on the power of personality than your posture at a party, will let a new and diverse group of young women rise to the top.

Last summer, inRegister compiled a guide—albeit during simpler times—to getting through sorority recruitment gracefully with the help of April Palombo Setliff, past Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter president and a current advisor, as well as the etiquette expert behind Red Stick Refinement. Questions about body language? Check. Wondering how to start a conversation with someone new? Check. Anxious about avoiding fidgeting caused by anxiousness? Check. Weirdly curious about the fact that Liv Tyler randomly cowrote a book on etiquette back in 2013? Double check.

In any case, the year will certainly turn out to be one for the history books, no matter what happens at the end of recruitment week. So sit back (literally, in the desk chairs we’ve come to know so well), relax, and read up on some tips that still apply to atypical times.

