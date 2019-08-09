Invited: In a Rush

In a few short weeks, LSU’s sorority row will fill with nervous energy as college freshmen flock to the Greek-lettered houses for the weeklong interview process now known as recruitment. With each day carrying a defined dress code, outfits are the key to the perfect first impression.

Pictured here is our chosen look for LSU’s “sisterhood” round of what many moms might know better as rush. Falling near the end of the recruitment process, the day is a mix between dressy and casual. See our suggestions, and the reasoning behind them, on this page.