Ribbon-and bow-adorned apparel and accessories are trending at Baton Rouge boutiques

Holiday presents aren’t the only place to put a bow this season. Bows big and small have been all over the runways this year, as well as in the beauty and interiors worlds. Rhinestone-bedecked ribbons decorate shoes and earrings with a dose of dazzle. Bows in lustrous velvet lend sweet, youthful nostalgia to dresses or hairpieces. However you wear it, a bow will tie everything together.

Saloni “The Camille” Bows Short-B dress in baby pink, $725

From NK Boutique: nkboutique.com

Bow Rhinestone Earrings in gold, $24

From HerringStones: herringstonesboutique.com

Cecelia “Brie” Bow Flat, $179 

From Head Over Heels: headoverheelsonline.com

Velvet Hair Bow, $24

From Bella Bella: bellabellashop.com

Ganni Sprayed Merino Rib Cropped Cardigan, $255

From Aria: ariaonline.com

Kitten heel bow mules in blush, $378

From Chatta Box Baton Rouge: Find it on Instagram at @chattaboxboutique

English Factory Bow Tie Mixed Media Dress, $100 

From Wanderlust By Abby: wanderlustbyabby.com

This article was originally published in the November 2023 issue of 225 magazine.

