Retro revolution: Some of today’s most mod ensembles are inspired by 1960s swank
Fifty years ago, Baton Rouge’s best dressed were first honored at an event called the Hall of Fashion. No doubt, there were plenty of gowns in the crowd mimicking the styles of Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. But few could have foreseen that the terrific trends of that decade would influence clothing half a century later. Here are a few 1960s-inspired staples that will make you want to do the shimmy.
FRINGE BENEFITS
THEN (above)
NOW:
Platinum fringe dress
Rachel Zoe
$695
Silver lace-up heels
Pour La Victoire
$245
Crystal earrings
$58
Available at Chattabox
GEOMETRIC GEMS
THEN:
NOW:
Turquoise floor-length gown
Monique Lhuillier
$693
Available at Ballin’s Ltd.
MINIS & MAXIS
THEN:
NOW:
Left
Genevieve mini dress
Alexis
$495
Black heels
Ulla Johnson
$425
Right
Alarhea lace maxi dress
Alexis
$693
Beige cork wedges
Dee Keller
$295
Available at Eros
BELL-SLEEVE SASS
NOW:
Violet bell-sleeve top
Nanette Lepore
$358
Frayed ankle-length flare jeans
James Jeans
$185
Earrings
Baublebar
$48
Lea Wedges
Paloma Barcelo
$256
Available at Lukka
