Retro revolution: Some of today’s most mod ensembles are inspired by 1960s swank

Fifty years ago, Baton Rouge’s best dressed were first honored at an event called the Hall of Fashion. No doubt, there were plenty of gowns in the crowd mimicking the styles of Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. But few could have foreseen that the terrific trends of that decade would influence clothing half a century later. Here are a few 1960s-inspired staples that will make you want to do the shimmy.

FRINGE BENEFITS

THEN (above)

NOW:

Platinum fringe dress

Rachel Zoe

$695

Silver lace-up heels

Pour La Victoire

$245

Crystal earrings

$58

Available at Chattabox

GEOMETRIC GEMS

THEN:

NOW:

Turquoise floor-length gown

Monique Lhuillier

$693

Available at Ballin’s Ltd.

MINIS & MAXIS

THEN:

NOW:

Left

Genevieve mini dress

Alexis

$495

Black heels

Ulla Johnson

$425

Right

Alarhea lace maxi dress

Alexis

$693

Beige cork wedges

Dee Keller

$295

Available at Eros

BELL-SLEEVE SASS

NOW:

Violet bell-sleeve top

Nanette Lepore

$358

Frayed ankle-length flare jeans

James Jeans

$185

Earrings

Baublebar

$48

Lea Wedges

Paloma Barcelo

$256

Available at Lukka