Retro revolution: Some of today’s most mod ensembles are inspired by 1960s swank

ASHLEY SEXTON GORDON
| STYLE
AP Photo

Fifty years ago, Baton Rouge’s best dressed were first honored at an event called the Hall of Fashion. No doubt, there were plenty of gowns in the crowd mimicking the styles of Jackie Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn. But few could have foreseen that the terrific trends of that decade would influence clothing half a century later. Here are a few 1960s-inspired staples that will make you want to do the shimmy.

FRINGE BENEFITS

THEN (above)

NOW:

Platinum fringe dress
Rachel Zoe
$695

Silver lace-up heels
Pour La Victoire
$245

Crystal earrings
$58

Available at Chattabox

 GEOMETRIC GEMS

THEN:

 

Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes

NOW:

Turquoise floor-length gown
Monique Lhuillier
$693

Available at Ballin’s Ltd.

MINIS & MAXIS

THEN:

Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes

NOW:

Left
Genevieve mini dress
Alexis
$495

Black heels
Ulla Johnson
$425

Right
Alarhea lace maxi dress
Alexis
$693

Beige cork wedges
Dee Keller
$295

Available at Eros

BELL-SLEEVE SASS

Photo by Jeannie Frey Rhodes

NOW:

Violet bell-sleeve top
Nanette Lepore
$358

Frayed ankle-length flare jeans
James Jeans
$185

Earrings
Baublebar
$48

Lea Wedges
Paloma Barcelo
$256

Available at Lukka

