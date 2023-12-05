Video produced by Oscar Tickle.

Here’s how Leah Square creates holiday makeup magic

While the holiday season is undoubtedly the happiest and sparkliest time of year, it can also be the busiest. Your main focus may be making a magical Christmas for your family, but it’s important to also make time for yourself.

For our holiday style feature in the December issue of inRegister, Leah Square of Faces by Leah gave model Sophia Graves a makeup look inspired by another Sofia–Sofia Richie. Watch the video above to see her holiday makeup tips and more.

