Statement-making holiday looks to make spirits bright this season | By Sally Grace Cagle

It only makes sense that outfits during the holiday season see a glow-up. You have to compete with the tree. No one wants to be upstaged by a Balsam, Douglas or Fraser fir. That would just be embarrassing. Thus, the necessity for sparkles—and lots of them.

Enlisting the help of local boutiques, as well as makeup artist Leah Square of Faces by Leah and hair stylist Cassidy Donadieu with EGGIE Salon Studio, this styled shoot—brought to life in the Hilton Capitol Center’s new speakeasy, The Tunnel—is all about holiday outfit inspiration that will leave even the most well-adorned tree forgotten.

From a floor-length dress to fully sequined sets, and even vintage designer handbags from Vault 55, the looks, modeled by Sophia Graves, are all about ending 2023 on a high note. Keep reading for the outfit details, and scroll to the bottom for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the makeup look for this shoot came to life.

Left on Red

STAUD top, $325, Aria | STAUD skirt, $325, Aria

Black Suede Studio boot, $628, Aria | SIM heart bag, $345, Aria

Take a Bow

SALONI playsuit, $719, August | Crystal earrings, $74, Chatta Box

Hérmes Kelly 28, $15,000, Vault 55

Golden Hour

Emily Shalant top, $563, Chatta Box | Emily Shalant skirt, $862, Chatta Box

Schutz booties, $238, Chatta Box

Black Magic

Greta Constantine gown, $1,995, Chatta Box

All Set

A.L.C. top, $395, Edit by LBP | Tux trouser, $595, Edit by LBP

Loeffler Randall heels, $350, Edit by LBP

Back Talk

Sabina Musáyev top, $245, Lukka | Sabina Musáyev pants, $275, Lukka

Dior crossbody bag, $1,200, Vault 55

In the Bag

Red Chanel filigree vanity bag, $4,000, Vault 55

Black Chanel caviar leather wallet on chain, $3,400, Vault 55

The Tunnel

Beneath the Hilton Capitol Center lies a historic tunnel formerly frequented by Huey P. Long. Although it was originally built to connect two hotels and provide more amenities, rumors swirled that it was once used by the governor to escape the media—in addition to other, more nefarious, accusations.

Just over a year ago, the Hilton Capitol Center refreshed the space to create a speakeasy bar that can also be used for private events. The lounge transports guests back in time to the 1920s and ‘30s with its exposed brick walls and antique decorations. But to party there, you must first get on the list. For details, visit thetunnelbr.com.