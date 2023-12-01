Statement-making holiday looks to make spirits bright this season
It only makes sense that outfits during the holiday season see a glow-up. You have to compete with the tree. No one wants to be upstaged by a Balsam, Douglas or Fraser fir. That would just be embarrassing. Thus, the necessity for sparkles—and lots of them.
Enlisting the help of local boutiques, as well as makeup artist Leah Square of Faces by Leah and hair stylist Cassidy Donadieu with EGGIE Salon Studio, this styled shoot—brought to life in the Hilton Capitol Center’s new speakeasy, The Tunnel—is all about holiday outfit inspiration that will leave even the most well-adorned tree forgotten.
From a floor-length dress to fully sequined sets, and even vintage designer handbags from Vault 55, the looks, modeled by Sophia Graves, are all about ending 2023 on a high note. Keep reading for the outfit details, and scroll to the bottom for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the makeup look for this shoot came to life.
Left on Red
STAUD top, $325, Aria | STAUD skirt, $325, Aria
Black Suede Studio boot, $628, Aria | SIM heart bag, $345, Aria
Take a Bow
SALONI playsuit, $719, August | Crystal earrings, $74, Chatta Box
Hérmes Kelly 28, $15,000, Vault 55
Golden Hour
Emily Shalant top, $563, Chatta Box | Emily Shalant skirt, $862, Chatta Box
Schutz booties, $238, Chatta Box
Black Magic
Greta Constantine gown, $1,995, Chatta Box
All Set
A.L.C. top, $395, Edit by LBP | Tux trouser, $595, Edit by LBP
Loeffler Randall heels, $350, Edit by LBP
Back Talk
Sabina Musáyev top, $245, Lukka | Sabina Musáyev pants, $275, Lukka
Dior crossbody bag, $1,200, Vault 55
In the Bag
Red Chanel filigree vanity bag, $4,000, Vault 55
Black Chanel caviar leather wallet on chain, $3,400, Vault 55
The Tunnel
Beneath the Hilton Capitol Center lies a historic tunnel formerly frequented by Huey P. Long. Although it was originally built to connect two hotels and provide more amenities, rumors swirled that it was once used by the governor to escape the media—in addition to other, more nefarious, accusations.
Just over a year ago, the Hilton Capitol Center refreshed the space to create a speakeasy bar that can also be used for private events. The lounge transports guests back in time to the 1920s and ‘30s with its exposed brick walls and antique decorations. But to party there, you must first get on the list. For details, visit thetunnelbr.com.