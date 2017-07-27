From the July issue: Sweet Leather Goods brings homemade to high fashion

“So many kids don’t realize that art can be a career,” Danielle Kerr says. “I myself didn’t even realize I wanted to be an artist until I was a sophomore in college and switched majors from engineering to graphic design.” Kerr ultimately embarking on a path that would lead to launching Sweet Leather Goods, a shop run by Kerr and her mother Denise in their boutique behind Circa 1857. Designing handmade leather goods like crossbody bags and clutches, the duo works as a team to balance business chops with contemporary design sense, and are exited to share more of their work with the Baton Rouge community.

