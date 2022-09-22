Sparkle and shine in this roundup of trendy, twinkling outfits and accessories

Sequins and sparkles have returned in full force since their dominance in the early 2000s. Now, they’re venturing out from just eveningwear to even be integral in more casual looks (think gameday), with dazzling boots, dresses and tops all part of the formula for a show-stopping look. To get in on the trend, check out these glittery looks from local boutiques:

Who says that your whole outfit can’t sparkle? This rhinestone set from the Rodéo Boutique manages to make a flashy statement in one simple get-up.

This ruffle-sleeve dress from Posh Boutique accomplishes a textured sheen that reads both elegant and eye-catching.

Remember that your accessories can make just as big of a statement as your outfit—sort of like this sparkling multicolored pouch from Moxi Boutique.

We know spring is long over, but it’s never too late to incorporate florals in a fall look. This mini dress with sequined daisies from Blu Spero adds extra charm to an already glamorous dress.

Ready for spooky season? We love these sparkly tops from Love, with fun and girly takes on scary.

If a sparkly ensemble isn’t your thing, settle for earrings. These bedazzled sets from Frock Candy will capture the light—and have you dancing the night away.

