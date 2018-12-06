The 2018 inRegister Gift Guides
It’s hard to believe, but there are only 18 more shopping days left until Christmas. And if you’re not the mom that started shopping back in the summer, the pressure is on to find the best gifts for a seemingly endless list of loved ones. To make the job a little easier, we rounded up some of our favorite finds from around Baton Rouge and beyond that are sure to wow on Christmas morning:
- Lady Legends Alphabet by Beck Feiner, $20.95 (on sale now). Alphabet Legends
- Unicorn teether, $14 (available at the New Orleans store). Kool Kids
- Cuddly bear romper, $48. Mini Sands Boutique
- Wooden rainbow blocks, $47. Mini Sands Boutique
- WubbaNub, $16. Oh Baby!
- Elephant baby shower, $24.99. Giggles
- On-the-go breakfast toy set, $13. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Scruff a Luvs, $28. Victoria’s Toy Station
- KaBlocks, $39.99. Giggles
- Disco overnight bag, $50. Tangerine
- Two Bros Bows, $36.95. Olly-Olly
- Cyril’s Big Adventure, $29.99 (stuffed animal), $14 (book). Lulu & Bean
- Crazy Aaron’s thinking putty, $14.99. Giggles
- My Fairy Garden unicorn paradise, $24.99. Giggles
- Gem Water bottle, $78. Hemline Towne Center
- Wireless earbuds, $44.99. Walmart
- Quay “Hardwire” glasses, $50. Hemline Towne Center
- Versus light-up capture the flag game, $34. Victoria’s Toy Station
- Caboodle, $10. Rodéo Boutique
- FitBit Versa smartwatch, $199.95. Target
- Emi Jay “Capri” scrunchie, $17. Tangerine
- Kammok camping hammock, $69. The Backpacker
- True Grit pullover, $99 (on sale now). Carriages Fine Clothier
- Ugg “Abela” slipper, $80. Head Over Heels
- “Angie” earrings, $60. Emmerson Designs
- Smathers & Branson key fob, $28.50. Carriages Fine Clothier
- Eye mask, $22. Scarlet Designs
- Rebecca Minkoff passport cover, $45. Kiki
- Eva NYC mini blow dryer, $48. Anthropologie
- Vintage-inspired luggage, from $125. Mint
- Stephanie Johnson “Louise” travel case, $63. SOHO Boutique Salon
- Peter Thomas Roth 24K gold mask, $80. Bumble Lane
- “Laveau Nylon” sunglasses, $295. Krewe
- The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small by Kath Stathers, $35. Urban Outfitters
- Holographic mobile charger, $35. Rodéo Boutique
- Oval cutting board, $52. Mint
- Talk Southern to Me by Julia Fowler, $16.99. LD Linens & Décor
- Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne. Martin’s Wine Cellar
- Cake stand, from $95. Gourmet Girls
- Rainbow abstract painting, $65. Laura Welch Taylor
- Pink lips ornament, $18. Mint
- Bulldog Pepper Jelly, $8 each. Red Stick Spice Company
- Succulent, prices vary. Baton Rouge Succulent Company
- Dee Keller “Lake” bootie, $485. Eros
- Ulla Johnson “Leia” bag, $425. Aria
- Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon by Iris Apfel, $35. Amazon
- Mignonne Gavigan swan earrings, $325. Aria
- Adjustable crystal necklace, $120. Edit by LBP
- Moore & Giles Taylor duffel, $695. Carriages Fine Clothier
- Tiger glasses, $45. Mignon Faget
- Lego Architecture London, $39.95. Barnes & Noble
- Classic suede moccasin slippers, $24.75 (on sale now). J.Crew
- Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth precision cooker, $89.99 (on sale now). Target
- Daniel Wellington watch, $219. Carriages Fine Clothier
- Jack Black beard grooming kit, $35. Perlis
- Alcoholic plush toys, $14.95. Paper N Things
- Wildfox sweatshirt, $98. Hemline Highland Road
- Personalized embroidery, from $75. Crybaby Cross Stitch
- Plush applique dog bed, $100.80 (on sale now). Anthropologie
- Nutria jerky, $9.50. Marsh Dog
