Holding court: A grand slam for white spring fashion

ASHLEY SEXTON GORDON
| STYLE
Photos by Brian Baiamonte. Shot on location at the Lamar Tennis Center at the Paula G. Manship YMCA.

There’s a home court advantage to knowing your way around the bright whites of this season’s ensembles.

Talk about love all. Get inspired to infuse your colorful wardrobe with flawless frocks that will never be called out. 

Game. Set. Match.

Models: Heather Harpole, Marla Spedale
Hair: Kim Bowman & Sarah Pagoulato, SoHo Boutique Salon
Makeup: Sarah Pagoulato, SoHo Boutique Salon

Off-the-shoulder dress
DO+BE Collection
$80, Hemline

Block-heel sandal
Schutz
$170, NK Boutique

Crystal tassel earrings
Gemelli
$77, Hemline

Sunglasses
Tom Ford
$525, NK Boutique

Woven-trim flare dress
$450, NK Boutique

Sunglasses
Quay
$60, Currie

Plunge-neck lace ball gown with embellished waistline
Jovani
$729, Chatta Box

Rhinestone chandelier pendant earrings
Lordane
$238, Chatta Box

High-neck tank dress
$175, Currie

Collar necklace
Samantha Wills
$385, Hemline

Sunglasses
Elizabeth and James
$185, NK Boutique

Tulum Top and shorts
Liv
$108 each, Hemline

Thunder wedges
Charles by Charles David
$109, Head over Heels

Crystal teardrop earrings
AB
$72, Chatta Box

Sparkly sheath dress
Badgley Mischka
$595, Chatta Box

White leather sneakers
Sam Edelman
$85, Head over Heels

Kensington Dress
Likely
$178, NK Boutique

Geode hoops
AO
$32, Head over Heels

Block-heel sandal
Schutz
$170, NK Boutique

