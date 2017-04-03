Holding court: A grand slam for white spring fashion
There’s a home court advantage to knowing your way around the bright whites of this season’s ensembles.
Talk about love all. Get inspired to infuse your colorful wardrobe with flawless frocks that will never be called out.
Game. Set. Match.
Models: Heather Harpole, Marla Spedale
Hair: Kim Bowman & Sarah Pagoulato, SoHo Boutique Salon
Makeup: Sarah Pagoulato, SoHo Boutique Salon
Off-the-shoulder dress
DO+BE Collection
$80, Hemline
Block-heel sandal
Schutz
$170, NK Boutique
Crystal tassel earrings
Gemelli
$77, Hemline
Sunglasses
Tom Ford
$525, NK Boutique
Woven-trim flare dress
$450, NK Boutique
Sunglasses
Quay
$60, Currie
Plunge-neck lace ball gown with embellished waistline
Jovani
$729, Chatta Box
Rhinestone chandelier pendant earrings
Lordane
$238, Chatta Box
High-neck tank dress
$175, Currie
Collar necklace
Samantha Wills
$385, Hemline
Sunglasses
Elizabeth and James
$185, NK Boutique
Tulum Top and shorts
Liv
$108 each, Hemline
Thunder wedges
Charles by Charles David
$109, Head over Heels
Crystal teardrop earrings
AB
$72, Chatta Box
Sparkly sheath dress
Badgley Mischka
$595, Chatta Box
White leather sneakers
Sam Edelman
$85, Head over Heels
Kensington Dress
Likely
$178, NK Boutique
Geode hoops
AO
$32, Head over Heels
Block-heel sandal
Schutz
$170, NK Boutique
