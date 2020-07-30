All that glitters: Jewelry for a dose of Hollywood glam

With all this talk of Hollywood starlets and dramatic affairs, why not look the part? Before we grow too accustomed to our work-from-home sweatpants, that is. Take a spin through a few local picks and see if any sparkles catch your eye.

This bright statement ring is the perfect way to add a little fun to a classic black gown or even just black jeans.

All I’m saying is that if I were going to impersonate a midcentury heiress with a mysterious past, a butler named Wellington, and four ex-husbands in various countries, this would definitely be part of the get-up.

We’ll take one in every color. After all, who doesn’t need gemstones to match every outfit.

FYI: arm candy never went completely out of style. With the right metal to complement your skin tone, a well-fitted bangle brings both edge and elegance to an otherwise basic ensemble.

A tennis bracelet? Who could do without. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Who says your diamonds have to be real? Fool the crowd with this eye-catching costume jewelry.

Then again, even the simplest trinkets find their way into wardrobes through the eras. Think of lockets passed down, a pearl replaced into different rings for different weddings, or religious medallions blessed with each birth. Who says you can’t start the same trend with a unique piece of your own choosing?

