All that glitters: Jewelry for a dose of Hollywood glam

Marilyn Monroe in 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,' 1953. 20th Century Fox.

With all this talk of Hollywood starlets and dramatic affairs, why not look the part? Before we grow too accustomed to our work-from-home sweatpants, that is. Take a spin through a few local picks and see if any sparkles catch your eye.

This bright statement ring is the perfect way to add a little fun to a classic black gown or even just black jeans.

All I’m saying is that if I were going to impersonate a midcentury heiress with a mysterious past, a butler named Wellington, and four ex-husbands in various countries, this would definitely be part of the get-up.

We’ll take one in every color. After all, who doesn’t need gemstones to match every outfit.

FYI: arm candy never went completely out of style. With the right metal to complement your skin tone, a well-fitted bangle brings both edge and elegance to an otherwise basic ensemble.

A tennis bracelet? Who could do without. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

Who says your diamonds have to be real? Fool the crowd with this eye-catching costume jewelry.

 

The tiniest piece in our collection- created by taking a mold of baby succulents at @brsucculentco 💚 #wearplants #plantjewelry

Then again, even the simplest trinkets find their way into wardrobes through the eras. Think of lockets passed down, a pearl replaced into different rings for different weddings, or religious medallions blessed with each birth. Who says you can’t start the same trend with a unique piece of your own choosing?

