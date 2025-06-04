Father’s Day gifts for the man that has everything | By Bre Pizzolato -

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 15, but there’s still time to find a meaningful gift for the men you’re celebrating this year. Step away from the soap and socks and get the dads in your life something they’ll cherish with these Father’s Day gifts from local shops that say “Thanks, Dad,” with style.

For the LSU dads, these cufflinks from Mignon Faget’s Collegiate Collection, inspired by the design on LSU’s football helmets, are a tasteful touch he can add to his ensemble for weddings, graduations, Mardi Gras balls and every party in between. Designed in New Orleans and handcrafted, these one-of-a-kind cuff links are available in bronze or sterling silver.

Help Dad celebrate in style with a performance polo from Perlis. The moisture-wicking fabric is ideal for the golf course and all types of outdoor activities. For the boy dads, double down and get their mini a matching one.

Timeless, just like him. The Hamilton Spirit Of Liberty Watch available at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is a wrist-worthy thank you for being the man who has always shown up for your family.

Upgrade his weekender bag with the Oxford Duffel Bag from Messenger’s Gifts. This is an especially thoughtful gift for soon-to-be dads who will be bunking at the hospital in the coming weeks. And this classic and durable staple is also available in dark green or blue, with matching toiletry bags for purchase.

This one is for the jet-setters. The Manto Cashmere Safari Jacket from Carriages Fine Clothier is a piece he will wear and treasure throughout his many travels. This modern take on a safari jacket is made in Italy of 100% cashmere.

The best gift for a man who takes pride in his luscious lawn is time spent admiring it. An old-fashioned game of Boule is sure to get the whole family out in the backyard. Let the games begin with this French 20th Century Collection of 12 Boules from Fireside Antiques, circa 1880. And don’t forget to ask what type of grass is out there.

