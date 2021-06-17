Round up the fam for these Father’s Day barbecue recipes

Maybe it’s the primal spark left in all of us, but there’s something extra fitting about firing up the grill for a hearty helping of protein when it comes to Father’s Day festivities. You don’t need to be a man to do it: just ask Aimee Broussard, whose barbecue recipes taste just as good with a feminine touch at the helm. In this selection of barbecue recipes from issues past—including throwbacks from Holly Clegg, who we lost in 2019—we’re savoring the sweet and tangy flavors of otherwise hefty ingredients, all perfect pairings for enjoying a summer holiday dedicated to the bonds of family.

BRISKET WITH MANGO BARBECUE SAUCE

Serve as an entrée or make sandwiches or quesadillas.

1 (3-lb.) brisket, trimmed

1 Tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

Pepper to taste

1 (12-oz.) can Diet Dr. Pepper

Mango Barbecue Sauce (recipe follows)

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Season brisket with chili powder, garlic powder and pepper. Place in roaster or large pot. Pour Diet Dr. Pepper over top. Bake, covered, for 5 hours or until tender. Serve with Mango Barbecue Sauce. Makes 10 (4-oz.) servings.

For quesadillas, lay out tortillas and cover with shredded brisket, 1 to 2 tablespoons Mango Barbecue Sauce, Brie and red onions. Top with another tortilla. Cook in heated skillet until bottom is crisp, flip over, and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Cut into fourths.

MANGO BARBECUE SAUCE

1 onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup mango chutney

In small pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion until tender. Add remaining ingredients; cook over low heat for 10 minutes.

—Holly Clegg

HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE

1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce

1 ⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 ⁄3 cup honey

1 ⁄4 cup tomato paste

1 ⁄4 cup molasses

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. Liquid Smoke

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. black pepper

1 ⁄2 tsp. onion powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

Whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly. Use sauce immediately, or refrigerate in a Mason jar, covered, for up to 1 week.

—Aimee Broussard

BBQ DEVILED EGGS

6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 ⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. sweet relish

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup finely chopped barbecued chicken

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. barbecue rub

2 Tbsp. chopped green onions

Halve eggs lengthwise. Remove yolks, and set whites aside. Place yolks in a small bowl; mash with a fork. Stir in mayonnaise, relish, Dijon mustard, chicken, salt and pepper. Mix well. Spoon mixture back into egg white cavities, or use a piping bag to pipe mixture more neatly. Lightly sprinkle with barbecue rub, and top with green onions. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours, until ready to serve. Makes 6 servings.

—Aimee Broussard

APPLE CIDER BROWN BUTTER HONEY-KISSED WINGS

1 ⁄4 cup butter

1 ⁄4 cup honey

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 lbs. chicken wings

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

1 ⁄2 tsp. black pepper

For honey sauce, cook butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until brown bits begin to form. Transfer to a small bowl, and cool for 5 minutes. Cook honey and vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, for about 2 minutes. Whisk in browned butter.

For wings, preheat grill to medium-high. Toss wings in a large bowl with olive oil. Add salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Grill wings, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until skin is crisp and wings are done, turning occasionally. Using a basting brush, generously brush with honey sauce. Makes 6 servings.

—Aimee Broussard

NANA MURPHY’S HONEY BOURBON BAKED BEANS

Ingredients:

3 slices bacon, crumbled

1 onion, diced

2 (16-oz.) cans pork and beans

½ cup bourbon whiskey of choice

1 ⁄ 3 cup honey-barbecue sauce

½ cup molasses

½ tsp. dry mustard

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook bacon in a frying pan over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; drain on paper towels, then crumble. Keep approximately 2 to 3 Tbsp. of bacon drippings in pan. In same pan used for bacon, sauté onion in reserved bacon drippings until translucent.

In a large bowl, combine bacon and onion with remaining ingredients. Pour into a greased baking dish, and bake for 1 hour or until sauce has thickened.

Makes 4 servings.

—Aimee Broussard