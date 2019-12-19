Fam jams: Fun and festive Christmas pajama picks for the whole family

Every Christmas Eve, I head over to my parents’ house for my all-time favorite holiday tradition: matching pajamas. There is just something about throwing on some cozy, themed flannel that still ignites that excitement in me. Fortunately for me–maybe not my dad and husband–I am the elected member who picks out the pieces for everyone. This year, the girls will be donning these “Wine Wonderland” sweatshirts from Dawson Street, which perfectly encapsulate how we spend our holiday, and the boys will wear some sold-out dog-patterned flannels from J.Crew. I can hardly wait for the Christmas morning picture in front of the tree.

However, if you’re not like me, who planned these outfits in October–my decorations were up by November 10; sorry, Ashley–then I have just the roundup for you. Below are my picks for Christmas pajamas that you can still snag before Santa starts his flight. Click the store names for purchasing information:

FOR KIDS

FOR ADULTS

