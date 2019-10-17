Fall in love with these wedding guest looks

The date’s been marked on your calendar for months, but the question of what to wear to your friend’s or family member’s upcoming fall wedding still lingers. No worries–we’ve got you covered. Ditch the slip dress and sandals, because cool-weather weddings mark the perfect occasion to try something new. Whether a cute jacket or a longer bell sleeve, the rich colors and fabrics associated with fall fashion allow wedding guests to play with styles they otherwise wouldn’t.

We rounded up some of our top picks from local boutiques. Read on for all the details:

Am I the only one that wants a glass of merlot to go with this dress? Pair it with a classic shoe or fun earrings and you’ll be ready for a festive fall evening.

Although weddings are all about white, this dress will make everyone think pink. What’s so great is that you can style the sleeves to be full length or shorter if you get warm!

View this post on Instagram Sizzling new @badgleymischka 🌶🌶🌶 A post shared by Chatta Box Baton Rouge (@chattaboxboutique) on Oct 3, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

We love an outfit–and a power pony–that works for various occasions, and this dress does just that. Not only would it look fabulous on a wedding guest, but also on a working boss babe.

Going to a black-tie wedding and have absolutely no clue what to wear? This midi dress and faux fur jacket is perfect for looking fancy at the ceremony and having fun at the reception.

View this post on Instagram Best dressed in this blazer dress 🖤 #newarrivals #shopkarlie #shoplovebatonrouge A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:23pm PDT

This dress is giving me all of the sugar and spice vibes.. And let’s be honest, nothing says “I’m here” quite like a power suit.

Want to be something new and something blue? This dress is the perfect play on the traditional wedding saying. Plus, the details in the fabric are subtle and stunning.

What’s your favorite fall wedding outfit? Let us know in the comments below, and tag us in all of your weddings looks on Instagram, @inregister.