The cool-girl hairstyle having a moment this fall

Now that we’re finally seeing some leaves begin to change, we’ve gotten to thinking about changing our look around—especially in the hair department. So, in this season of transition, we asked Rachel Eggie Gibbs of EGGIE Salon Studio for the hairstyle she’s seen take over this fall. Two words: textured lob.

The lob–aka long bob–remains one of the safest options for anyone looking for a refresh without committing fully to the short bob. Relaxed layers, face-framing pieces and loose curls make this look flattering across the board, while texture in the cut adds volume and that effortless cool-girl flair. It’s a win-win, really.

Gibbs recommends bumping the style up a notch with a hint of color. For blondes, she suggests adding some lowlights to create a more natural look, and for brunettes, a low maintenance smattering of highlights or subtle balayage around the face.

“If you want to see texture and dimension, your hair color needs to have the dimension as well. This will only enhance the look of the textured, layered look you’re trying to achieve,” she says.

This cut may give off an effortless look, but it does take a bit of styling. The good news? It just takes a little curl. Gibbs typically reaches for a 1 1/4-inch curling wand and leaves the ends of the hair out to create a beachier look, then adds texture spray and gel. For a visual aid, check out Gibbs’ Instagram for helpful styling tips and tutorials.

Looking for a bolder change? Tthe short bob is also making an impact. The salon owner knows this firsthand, sporting the sleek hairstyle this past summer before shaving her head in support of breast cancer patients at the Best Dressed Ball.

“The magazines have also said that short bobs with or without bangs for straight hair will be big for fall 2022,” she says. “Before shaving my head, I had the short bob and loved it.”