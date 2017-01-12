Design tip: How to bring Pantone’s color of the year to life

Pantone had us seeing double in a year that saw the country turning this way and that, naming two shades as it’s famed “color of the year” in 2016. Perhaps too docile for the events that unfurled in the coming months, Rose Quartz and Serenity looked beautiful, but may not have suited everyone’s design sense. Now, with the reveal of Greenery, Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year, a yellow-green shade reminiscent of new beginnings and natural beauty, inRegister pulled together a list of local items to help bring any home or wardrobe to life.

Whether you’re seeking out a simply topiary plant bringing life to a desktop or an abstract painting by local artist Lisa di Stefano, check out our roundup on some on-trend items for the coming year.