Seeing Greenery: Ways to wow with the color of the year

Be prepared to see a lot more green in 2017, and we aren’t referring to money. Pantone has selected Greenery, a zesty yellow-green shade, as its color of the year. This hue that Pantone is calling “nature’s neutral” is symbolic of refreshing, new beginnings and revitalization. And don’t reserve Greenery for spring months. Pair it now with brights, pastels, metallics and even other neutrals. You can incorporate Greenery into your environment with a few of these items we found locally.

Vase, Tay James Decor & Gifts

Green apple and lemon lime jelly beans and lime rock candy, Giggles

Painting by Lisa di Stefano, Ann Connelly Fine Art

Throw pillow, Tay James Decor & Gifts

Musgo Real men’s soap on a rope and shaving cream, Two Blondes Gifts + Lifestyle

Make Up For Ever “Apple Green” Artist Shadow, Sephora

Show Me Your MuMu “v-right back” mini dress, Hemline on Highland Road

Small preserved boxwood topiary, Highland Side Interiors, Gifts, & Monogramming

Butter London + Pantone “Greenery” nail polish, Ulta