December’s color of the month is bringing all the holiday cheer | By Ryn Lakvold -

As the winter days start to get darker earlier and earlier, so do our wardrobes. But that doesn’t mean our outfits have to be boring and neutral. Adding darker shades of trending colors can bring life back into your ensemble, and we’ve been seeing red everywhere this holiday season. So, we’re dubbing the moodier shade of maroon as our December color of the month.

Read on to see some of our favorite picks from the shops around Baton Rouge.

You can’t go wrong with a leather jacket. This deep red jacket from NK Boutique screams holiday.

Earrings are an easy go-to stocking stuffer. These maroon and gold studs from Lukka can be worn all year long.

MAREM is decked out with the holiday outfit picks, from maroon dresses to sparkly tops.

Add some fashionable glasses to your list of accessories for the holiday season, like this pair from Edit by LBP.

This look from Aria is featured in our holiday style shoot, but the red mini skirt had to make this list too.

At Time Warp, find this embellished mini dress fit for any cocktail event on your calendar.

This leather bustier at Rodéo is great for our inconsistent weather. Just add a jacket and jeans for cooler temperatures.