Spotted: Constellation necklaces by Beaucoup Designs at Merci Beaucoup

The stars aligned for the creative team behind Beaucoup Designs when they envisioned these constellation necklaces. Dainty enough for everyday wear and with just the right amount of unique flair, these necklaces are a nod to the skies above and a perfect personal touch, no matter whether you’re a bold and ambitious Aries (the birthday girls right now) or an easygoing, idealistic Libra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merci Beaucoup Boutique (@mercibeaucoupbr)

The necklaces are priced at $21 and can be found on Merci Beaucoup’s new website. Be sure to check out its page dedicated to local designers to spot more finds like this one.

Follow @inRegister on Instagram for more style inspiration.