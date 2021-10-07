Brighten your college student’s day with these care package ideas

School bells started ringing only a couple of short months ago, but anyone who has ever known a college student in the midst of midterms will know that a little morale boost can go a long way during this time of year. What better way to send a smile to a student than to create an old-fashioned care package catered just to them? From sweet-smelling luxuries to practical goodies to get them through the day, this roundup of local items aims to surprise (and incentivize) the young adult in your life.

Click on the names of the items below for purchasing information:

For the first-semester freshman:

1. Oil diffuser, LD Linens & Decor – Candles usually aren’t allowed in dorms, so a reed diffuser is one alternative for a student who could use a little aromatherapy.

2. Monogrammed raincoat, Sanctuary Home & Gifts – No one enjoys getting stuck in the rain on the way to class, and with this monogrammable option, your student will stay dry in style.

3. Hoka running shoes, The Backpacker – How else are you going to book it to class after sleeping through several alarms? Running shoes like this pair are a near necessity.

4. Kate Spade 17-month planner, The Keeping Room – Add tasks to this pretty planner to always stay on schedule.

5. LSU-themed belt, Carriages Fine Clothier– It’s the little details like this belt that elevate any gameday outfit.

6. Ladies’ waffle robe, Perlis – This essential is the ideal means of getting to and from the dorm showers.

For the student who just moved into their first apartment:

1. LSU-themed pillow, Sanctuary Home & Gifts – This decorative pillow might be enough to remind a true Tiger that home is where the heart is.

2. Reusable silicone straws and case, Red Stick Spice Company – Sip with an eco-friendly conscience.

3. Fresh From Louisiana cookbook, Red Stick Spice Company – A peppery page-turner by occasional inRegister contributor George Graham will ensure your star student never goes hungry–or relies too heavily on fast food.

4. Olive wood serving board, The Family Table Company – College is a time for bolstering friendships over shared experiences and shared meals. This board will be the centerpiece of get togethers.

5. Blue and white jar candle, Merci Beaucoup – We call first apartments a practice in “scents” and sensibility, thanks to candles like this from Merci Beaucoup.

6. Yeti tumbler, The Backpacker – This pick from will keep coffee (or gameday beverages) at the perfect temperature.

For the graduating senior:

1. Monogrammed luggage tag, Sanctuary Home & Gifts – Your senior will really go places with this bit of swag for their suitcase.

2. Gold bamboo photo frames, LD Linens & Decor – With so many memories soon to be made and looked back upon, these frames are a match for memorializing.

3. “The best is yet to come” necklace, Mimosa Handcrafted – Sometimes a little reminder is enough for a mid-semester pick-me-up.

4. Thank you cards, The Keeping Room – When those gifts start rolling in, it’s nice to be able to thank friends and family with special cards.

5. Needlepoint bottle opener, Sanctuary Home & Gifts – A themed gameday accessory is always a welcome addition, whether in the stands or on the sofa.

6. Rainbow coupe Champagne glass, LD Linens & Decor – Whenever you’re ready to toast to the future, this celebratory glass will make looking ahead seem that much brighter.