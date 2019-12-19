From Christmas cheer to NYE cheers: Seven outfits sure to shine this season

It’s time for a toast of something sparkling because after Christmas, the roaring ’20s will be upon us and what a time to be alive. The 1920s are regarded as an era of glitz, glam and great parties, and there’s no doubt that the 2020s are going to follow suit. And luckily, the ban on alcohol and some of the styles may have changed, but the feelings of prosperity and glamour live on. So it’s time to put on your best sparkly set or glittery gown and get ready because a little holiday party never killed nobody.

We rounded up our top picks from local boutiques that are perfect for Christmas parties lasting well into the new year. Read on for all the details:

Introducing the sparkly set of your dreams. You can dress this look up with leather pants and a great shoe, but don’t be scared to try something new by pairing it with a fabulous pair of joggers.

Heading to the mountains for a white Christmas? Don’t forget to pack this envy-worthy puffer that has the ability to go with anything and everything.

You don’t need ABC to be dancing with the stars. This little mini dress is sure to make a big statement without needing any help.

This one-shoulder cocktail dress is bound to turn heads all season long. Pair it with a fun bag and pair of heels, and you could switch any dance floor into a runway.

If you’re going home for the holidays and looking for the perfect dress to say “I’m here!” then look no further. This long-sleeve frock may not sparkle, but it definitely shines.

Baby, it may be cold outside, but there is no chance of being chilly when an outfit is this fire. And by matching this look with a drink, it could make any hour happy hour.

Going to NYC to watch the ball drop? Pair this sequin maxi with a fun fur and you’ll be ready for wherever the new year takes you.

