Chic festival fits you can wear again and again | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Festival season is here, and all we can think about are the outfits. While we may not be attending Coachella with celebrities, it’s still fun to look the part.

Whether you’re heading down to New Orleans later this month for Jazz Fest, or attending one of the many events right here in Baton Rouge, shop smart and small by investing in items that can be worn far past a festival. These chic clothing pieces and accessories from Aria and August will keep you comfortable and cool while staying elevated and stylish. The best part is that you can keep them in the outfit rotation all summer long.

Hover over the image below to get the details on each piece.