Festival season in Louisiana is in full swing | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Here in Louisiana, we’ll use any excuse to celebrate. And the state’s stacked festival season each spring is the perfect example of that jubilant trait.

From food and agriculture to music and culture, there is sure to be a festival commemorating everything important to us Louisianians and then some. Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite festivals happening right around Baton Rouge. Get all the details by clicking on the festival name.

April 5 & 6

In New Orleans, the Hogs for the Cause Festival offers a weekend full of fun times, good music and delicious eats —and it’s all for a great cause. This one-of-a-kind festival is America’s largest fundraiser for families with children facing terminal brain cancer. See exactly where these funds are going in this story from our April issue.

April 12-14

Just 40 minutes east of Baton Rouge is the largest free harvest festival in the state. The 52nd annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will feature a number of activities and events, including live music all weekend, a parade, carnival rides and a strawberry-eating contest.

April 19-21

You don’t even have to leave the city limits for this one! The Baton Rouge Blues Festival will celebrate the swamp blues music that originated right here in our Capital City. Bring your lawn chair for a weekend celebrating the unique music culture of Baton Rouge. Purchase a pass for access to an open bar, gourmet food, a tented viewing area of the main stage and more.

April 26-28

Right outside of Lafayette in Arnaudville, this family-friendly festival celebrates one of south Louisiana’s most beloved food dishes: Étouffée. Enjoy a variety of vendors, bingo, a sweet shop and more. This one is free for everyone, but pets, ice chests and glass containers will need to stay at home.

May 24-26

The 57th annual Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales takes place on the local parade grounds, with free entry and parking. Throughout the weekend, see a number of live bands and musical performers and enjoy a cooking contest, 5K and one-mile run, pageant, car show and more.

Find even more festivals happening here in Louisiana on the Explore Louisiana website.